No definite date yet on resumption of flights in India, other high-risk countries – UAE official

There is no definite date yet on when passenger flights to India and other South Asian countries will return, a senior official of UAE said.

The UAE banned flights coming from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal following surge of COVID-19 infections in the said countries.

According to Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, the decision to lift travel ban depends on how the governments handle the pandemic situation.

“It always depends on how the governments are doing with the Covid situation. We can’t fix a date (to lift restrictions). Markets are opening and closing with restrictions being lifted. We are always for vaccinating the people around the world and easing travel restrictions as this is how the world will move forward,” Sheikh Ahmed explained.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Ahmed pointed out that while mandatory COVID-19 vaccination is a government’s prerogative he said inoculation is important for the recovery of the travel industry.

He also urged the people to take Covid-19 vaccines available in their countries. (RA)