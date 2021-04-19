Robredo urges govt to reveal the real statistics, admit lapses on COVID-19 response

Vice President Leni Robredo called out the government to reveal the real statistics on the country’s healthcare system as cases continue to surge in the country.

In her weekly radio show at RMN, Robredo took a swipe at the Duterte government’s denial and botched approach to address the pandemic.

“Maybe this is why we’re taking so long and being so slow, because there is no acceptance — for us, we have done enough, [we] did the right thing,” Robredo said.

“Kung hindi buhay ng tao ‘yung nakasalang, ’di bale nang hindi makinig. Pero buhay kasi ng tao. Ang daming namamatay ngayon dahil sa kakulangan,”she added.

The statement came days after President Rodrigo Duterte asserted that the government did not have shortcomings in managing the public health crisis.

According to the vice president, the country’s health care system is on the brink of collapse, as patients continue to swarm hospitals and medical resources are running out.

“If that was accurate, we wouldn’t be swamped by requests for help,” she said referring to the teleconsultation service that her office launched.

She called the government to admit its lapses and do more groundwork to assess the real situation.

“Sana mas aware kung ano iyong nangyayari on the ground. Mahirap kasi kung tumatanggap lang tayo ng report, ‘di ba? Kasi minsan ‘yung report hindi accurate,” she said.

Pero kung sumabak talaga tayo doon sa day-to-day operations, ramdam na ramdam natin ‘yung kakulangan, ‘yung kahirapan ng mga pamilya,” Robredo furthered.

Robredo also slammed inaccurate statements of the president’s spokesperson, Harry Roque, that testing remained accessible and readily free to the people.

“Pero ‘yung request na natatanggap namin, ‘yun ‘yung proof na hindi. Totoong may mga libre sa LGUs (local government units) pero wala naman doon access lahat kasi may mga protocol na sinusunod,” she said. (RA)