PH gov’t extends ECQ in Metro Manila, 4 provinces for one more week

The Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 has recommended the extension of the Enhanced Community Quarantine or ECQ in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal for another week.

The decision to retain the Greater Manila Area under ECQ for another week comes after the Department of Health, some mayors, and the independent OCTA Research group endorsed the extension of the lockdown to contain the pandemic.

“IATF, inirekumenda na pahabain ng isang linggo ang ECQ sa Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal simula April 5,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a media briefing on Saturday.

“Kinakailangan paigtingin ang PDITR (Prevention, detection, isolation, tracing at reintegration). Required ang mga LGU ng daily monitoring para malaman ang resulta ng pinaigting na PDITR,” he added.

Roque said that the government will be adding more COVID-19 beds in the coming week.

“Pagdating sa health capacity na kailangan pataasin. Sa linggo ng karagdagang ECQ, mayroon tayong 110 additional na moderate to severe beds na bubuksan sa Quezon Institute. Bukod pa ito sa mga bubuksan sa susunod na buwan,” he said.

“Nanawagan tayo sa mga LGU na paigtingin ang enforcement ng mga quarantine measures,” he added. (TDT)