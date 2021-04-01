Robredo calls for effective pandemic governance on Holy Week message

Vice President Leni Robredo is calling for an effective handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as Filipinos mark Lent.

“In this time of crisis, sa sabay-sabay nating pagharap sa mga hamon ng pandemya, tinatawagan tayong mas lawakan pa ‘yung saklaw ng pagmamahal natin,” Robredo said.

“Pag-ibig sa kapwa ang pinakamaka-Diyos na layunin—and we pay God’s love forward by being there for our fellow human beings,” she added.

Robredo said that protecting the person next to you is a form of love.

“It means spreading correct information about the virus and the vaccines. It means calling for effective pandemic governance. It means helping those in need, and orienting our thoughts and actions towards the other. It means ensuring that the truth that binds us all is upheld,” she added.

“Ang pagpapabaya sa isa ay pagpapabaya sa lahat, at ang pag-angat ng mga nasa laylayan ay pag-angat din ng lahat,” the Vice President further noted.

Religious gatherings are prohibited in Metro Manila and four nearby provinces due to the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine.