Rulers, Crown Princes across UAE mourn death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid in phone calls with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Rulers and Crown Princes across the UAE’s seven emirates offered their personal condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for the passing of his brother, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum on March 24.

Sharjah

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, called H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to extend his sincere condolences over the sad passing of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The Sharjah Ruler prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, has telephoned H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid condoling him on the death of Sheikh Hamadan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away Wednesday. During the call, the Sharjah Crown Prince expressed his heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and prayed to Allah Almighty, to rest the deceased’s soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Ras Al Khaimah

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, called H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to offer his sincere condolences over the sad passing of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Sheikh Saud prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Ajman

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, called H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to offer his sincere condolences over the sad passing of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Sheikh Humaid prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, called H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to offer his sincere condolences over the sad passing of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Sheikh Ammar prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid served as the Deputy Ruler of Dubai and is now known as one of the world’s longest-serving Minister of Finance as he started to lead the ministry back in 1971.