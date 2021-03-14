Some Metro Manila hospitals ICU now at full capacity 

Several Metro Manila hospitals are at the brink of collapsing as their intensive care units continue to be filled with COVID-19 patients.

As of March 13, intensive care units of the Philippine General Hospital, the San Lazaro Hospital, the Philippine Lung Center, and the East Avenue Medical Center were operating at full capacity, the frontliners said.

Bed allocations for PGH and San Lazaro hospitals are 70 percent to 60 percent occupied, respectively.

The PGH announced earlier this week that an online appointment is necessary before patients are allowed to have a face-to-face consultation with their physicians.

“Hospitals are getting full with COVID-19 cases. Please protect yourself and your family,” PGH spokesperson Dr. Jonas del Rosario said.

Dr. Dennis Ordoña, head of COVID department of the East Avenue Medical Center, said that their ICU is now full following the increasing trend of COVID-19 cases.

“So what is happening now is we are allocating more beds for COVID patients which were previously allocated for non-COVID patients,” Dr. Ordoña added.

On Saturday, the Department of Health reported that the Philippines recorded 5,000 new COVID-19 infections for the first time in almost seven months, bringing the total to 616,611. (TDT)

