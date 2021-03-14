Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Some Metro Manila hospitals ICU now at full capacity 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

Several Metro Manila hospitals are at the brink of collapsing as their intensive care units continue to be filled with COVID-19 patients.

As of March 13, intensive care units of the Philippine General Hospital, the San Lazaro Hospital, the Philippine Lung Center, and the East Avenue Medical Center were operating at full capacity, the frontliners said.

Bed allocations for PGH and San Lazaro hospitals are 70 percent to 60 percent occupied, respectively.

The PGH announced earlier this week that an online appointment is necessary before patients are allowed to have a face-to-face consultation with their physicians.

“Hospitals are getting full with COVID-19 cases. Please protect yourself and your family,” PGH spokesperson Dr. Jonas del Rosario said.

Dr. Dennis Ordoña, head of COVID department of the East Avenue Medical Center, said that their ICU is now full following the increasing trend of COVID-19 cases.

“So what is happening now is we are allocating more beds for COVID patients which were previously allocated for non-COVID patients,” Dr. Ordoña added.

On Saturday, the Department of Health reported that the Philippines recorded 5,000 new COVID-19 infections for the first time in almost seven months, bringing the total to 616,611. (TDT)


Notice: Undefined variable: wp in /home/mjoy/public_html/wp-content/plugins/free-comments-for-wordpress-vuukle/includes/vuukleplatform.php on line 135

Notice: Trying to get property 'request' of non-object in /home/mjoy/public_html/wp-content/plugins/free-comments-for-wordpress-vuukle/includes/vuukleplatform.php on line 135
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Mga kapatid ng bagong kasal, nagpaulan ng pera sa Pakistan

Mga kapatid ng bagong kasal, nagpaulan ng pera sa Pakistan

39 mins ago
Photo of LOOK: COVID-19 field hospital opens in Ajman

LOOK: COVID-19 field hospital opens in Ajman

57 mins ago
Photo of Dubai’s Sustainability Pavilion inspires over 50,000 visitors to act towards cleaner, safer, healthier planet

Dubai’s Sustainability Pavilion inspires over 50,000 visitors to act towards cleaner, safer, healthier planet

1 hour ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports 1,992 new cases, total now at 426,397

COVID-19: UAE reports 1,992 new cases, total now at 426,397

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close