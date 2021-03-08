PhilHealth: PHP15B not missing

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation or PhilHealth said that the supposedly missing Php15 billion pesos have actually been liquidated and found.

In a Facebook post, PhilHealth said that the money went to at least 711 hospitals to augment their needs.

“Hindi nawawala ang P15B. Napunta ito sa 711 ospital sa bansa bilang ayuda sa pandemya at para mapanatili silang bukas para sa mga pasyenteng nangangailangan ng gamutan,” the agency said.

PhilHealth added that the money has been properly accounted and liquidated.

“Properly accounted po ito. Sa katunayan ay P14.21 bilyon o 95% na ang na-liquidate o naisulit na ng mga ospital, katunayang pinakinabangan ito ng mga pasyente at hindi naibulsa ng sinoman,” Philhealth said.

The agency was under fire over massive corruption allegations that resulted in a Senate investigation last year.

Former PhilHealth president Ricardo Morales even resigned from his post over his failure to clean up the agency.

There were also allegation that there could be a mafia inside PhilHealth that is why corruption still persists amid leadership change.

A whistleblower said last year that Php15 billion pesos were lost due to corruption inside PhilHealth. (TDT)