Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Asian allegedly robs 77 phone cards, AED24,000 from Dubai supermarket

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

An Asian man is now on trial for reportedly stealing money and telephone cards from a supermarket in Dubai, Gulf Today reported.

Investigations reveal that the victim saw the 26-year-old defendant and another accomplice during the robbery incident. They allegedly broke in using a metal rod, and stole 77 telephone cards worth AED3,360 and cash amounting to AED24,500.

The victim added that the defendant was someone who previously lived in a shared apartment with one of his employees.

The Asian man has since been arrested and is now facing robbery charges.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Skyway extension project stopped following incident that killed one, injured six others

Skyway extension project stopped following incident that killed one, injured six others

41 mins ago
Photo of 840 tons of garbage cleaned up in Marikina, San Mateo after typhoon ‘Ulysses’

840 tons of garbage cleaned up in Marikina, San Mateo after typhoon ‘Ulysses’

1 hour ago
Photo of PH breaches 420,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,799 newly infected patients

PH breaches 420,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,799 newly infected patients

2 hours ago
Photo of Two dead from stabbing incident at California church

Two dead from stabbing incident at California church

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close