Asian allegedly robs 77 phone cards, AED24,000 from Dubai supermarket

An Asian man is now on trial for reportedly stealing money and telephone cards from a supermarket in Dubai, Gulf Today reported.

Investigations reveal that the victim saw the 26-year-old defendant and another accomplice during the robbery incident. They allegedly broke in using a metal rod, and stole 77 telephone cards worth AED3,360 and cash amounting to AED24,500.

The victim added that the defendant was someone who previously lived in a shared apartment with one of his employees.

The Asian man has since been arrested and is now facing robbery charges.