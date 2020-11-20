SWS: 66% Filipinos willing to take COVID-19 vaccine now

Majority of Filipinos (around 66%) are ready to take the coronavirus vaccine now, according to the latest survey of Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The breakdown of this number, 32% said they would ‘definitely’ get the vaccine, while 34% said they would ‘probably’ get it.

Meanwhile, 31% are unwilling to get the vaccine.

Some 1,249 adults participated in the non-commission survey conducted last September.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said despite the high percentage of those who are willing to take the vaccine, the government still need to persuade the remaining number of population.

He said that they will prioritize frontliners, vulnerable sector and OFWs in the vaccination program.