Duterte summons 40 immigration personnel to eat money rolled like ‘pastillas’

President Rodrigo Duterte has summoned 40 officials from the Bureau of Immigration involved in the so-called ‘pastillas scam’, said Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

He said the President initially ordered the men to eat money rolled like ‘pastillas’, but he later on retracted his order in the last minute.

“He relented at the last moment and no longer required them to eat the money rolled up in paper that appeared just like the sweet pastillas delicacy,” Guevarra said.

The President then said that either the men will eat it or give to the first beggar that they see.

“The President apparently intended to give them a dressing down. During the short meeting, he distributed pastillas to the BI personnel. Money had been rolled inside each pastillas, ” Guevarra said,

The controversial ‘pastillas scam’ has reportedly allowed the influx of Chinese nationals in the country in exchange of money upon their arrival in the country.

Immigration officials allegedly benefited from the scam with multi-billion pesos at stake.

Duterte told the Immigration personnel to face the charges against them.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Senator Bong Go, BI Commissioner Jaime Morente and National Bureau of Investigation officer-in-charge Eric Distor were present during the meeting.