Latest News

Duterte summons 40 immigration personnel to eat money rolled like ‘pastillas’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

President Rodrigo Duterte has summoned 40 officials from the Bureau of Immigration involved in the so-called ‘pastillas scam’, said Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

He said the President initially ordered the men to eat money rolled like ‘pastillas’, but he later on retracted his order in the last minute.

“He relented at the last moment and no longer required them to eat the money rolled up in paper that appeared just like the sweet pastillas delicacy,” Guevarra said.

The President then said that either the men will eat it or give to the first beggar that they see.

“The President apparently intended to give them a dressing down. During the short meeting, he distributed pastillas to the BI personnel. Money had been rolled inside each pastillas, ” Guevarra said,

The controversial ‘pastillas scam’ has reportedly allowed the influx of Chinese nationals in the country in exchange of money upon their arrival in the country.

Immigration officials allegedly benefited from the scam with multi-billion pesos at stake.

Duterte told the Immigration personnel to face the charges against them.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Senator Bong Go, BI Commissioner Jaime Morente and National Bureau of Investigation officer-in-charge Eric Distor were present during the meeting.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Biden plans to remove limit on high skilled visa for immigrants—report says

Biden plans to remove limit on high skilled visa for immigrants—report says

25 mins ago
Photo of Dubai maid to be deported, fined Dh182,000 (PHP2.4 million) for stealing

Dubai maid to be deported, fined Dh182,000 (PHP2.4 million) for stealing

45 mins ago
Photo of DOLE: Maids, family drivers not included in Saudi’s abolition of ‘kafala’ sponsorship system

DOLE: Maids, family drivers not included in Saudi’s abolition of ‘kafala’ sponsorship system

1 hour ago
Photo of Brazil suspends China’s COVID-19 vaccine trial after ‘serious’ adverse effect

Brazil suspends China’s COVID-19 vaccine trial after ‘serious’ adverse effect

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close