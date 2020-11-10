Dubai maid to be deported, fined Dh182,000 (PHP2.4 million) for stealing

The case of a Pinay maid in Dubai, involving AED182,000 or approximately PHP2.4 million stolen cash and jewelry, that had gained a shockwave of reactions from the Filipino community has come to a close.

The Dubai Court of First Instance, according to Khaleej Times, has sentenced her to deportation after serving her jail term. She was also ordered to pay the amount of cash and jewelry that her Emirati employer reported missing.

The case was initially filed at the Lahbab police station in September 2020 and the maid has been detained since then.

According to the testimony of her employer, she discovered that the Pinay maid was stealing money from her when she lost AED4,000 in her purse that she hid in her closet. She also had pieces of jewelry missing which amounted to AED100,000.

The maid reportedly confessed that she took the money and the jewelry, and it was not the first time.

Court records showed that investigators found out that the maid had been stealing AED500 to AED1,000 every time the complainant would step out of the house.

Investigators was quoted to have said: “She would go to her sponsor’s bedroom and steal on a daily basis when her employer was away. Sometimes it would happen more than once a day. She stole about AED82,000 in cash and sent amounts to her country,”

The maid’s camp was given 15 days to appeal her case.