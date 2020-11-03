Duterte: Face-to-face classes to resume January 2021

President Rodrigo Duterte said on November 2 that face-to-face classes will return in January 2021, Inquirer.net reported.

Duterte recently approved the proposal to resume face-to-face classes in areas that have low-risk of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) transmission.

“About two weeks ago, I seemed to have said that I would allow the face-to-face classes to resume. But we were talking actually of January,” Inquirer.net quoted him as saying.

In his last State of the Nation Address, he expressed his commitment to ensure safety among students and teachers amid the pandemic.

“I cannot and I will not put at risk the lives of our students and teachers,” Duterte said.

