Police help fly home stranded Dubai tourist who ran out of cash

The Dubai Police recently provided assistance to a tourist who got stranded in the UAE due to movement restrictions at the onset of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Khaleej Times reported.

The said tourist apparently checked out of the hotel as she already ran out of money. She also looked fatigued when the police patrol spotted her.

“As our officers accompanied her to the station, they learned that the Asian woman had come to Dubai on a tourist visa before the outbreak of COVID-19,” Khaleej Times quoted Brigadier Abdul Raheem bin Shafi’a, Director of Al Barsha Police Station as saying.

The authorities helped her through Dubai Police’s Victim Support Programme. She was provided moral and physiological support from the trauma and stress she experienced due to being stranded.

After she was discharged from a hospital, the police booked her a hotel room, provided her a ticket to fly back home, and facilitated her COVID-19 test and travel procedures.

The Asian tourist expressed her appreciated to the police for their generous and kind help.