X to remove ‘Circles’ feature by October

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos8 hours ago

Courtesy of: Reuters

X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced the discontinuation of its Circles feature by October 31.

Launched in August last year, Circles allowed users to restrict their posts to a smaller audience of up to 150 people.

While X did not offer specific reasons for the feature’s retirement, Elon Musk hinted the move last July, citing a shift towards improved Communities and DM group chat.

As a result, users will no longer be able to create new posts limited to their Circles after November, and adding new members to these groups will be disabled.

However, users can still manage existing Circles by removing individuals through unfollowing, as detailed in X’s help center.

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times.

