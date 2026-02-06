Hong Gourmet Hypermarket celebrates February 2026 with exciting Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year promotions

Hong Gourmet Hypermarket LLC is set to make February 2026 an exciting and rewarding month for shoppers with a series of festive promotions in celebration of Valentine’s Day and the Chinese New Year, offering great value, gifts, and savings for the whole family.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2026, Hong Gourmet Hypermarket will delight customers with a special gift for every AED 50 spent on a single receipt. The promotion invites shoppers to celebrate love and togetherness by purchasing thoughtful treats, fresh ingredients, and daily essentials for family and loved ones.

The festive excitement continues on February 17, 2026, as Hong Gourmet Hypermarket welcomes the Chinese New Year with a special giveaway. Customers who spend AED 50 on a single receipt will receive a Chinese New Year gift, symbolizing good luck, prosperity, and a fresh start to the year.

Adding more value for loyal customers, Hong Gourmet Hypermarket is also launching a food voucher promotion from February 16 to 28, 2026. Shoppers who spend AED 50 during this period will receive an AED 5 food voucher, making every purchase more rewarding and encouraging return visits.

Throughout the month, customers can enjoy special promotional prices on selected grocery items, fresh produce, imported products, and household essentials, ensuring quality and savings in every shopping trip. These offers are perfect for festive celebrations, family gatherings, and everyday needs.

With its wide selection of local and international products, competitive pricing, and commitment to excellent customer service, Hong Gourmet Hypermarket continues to be a preferred shopping destination in the community. The February 2026 promotions highlight the hypermarket’s dedication to celebrating special occasions while delivering unbeatable value and memorable shopping experiences.

Hong Gourmet Hypermarket invites everyone to shop, dine, save, and celebrate this February and enjoy festive rewards all month long.

Location: Al Hudaiba Building, Al Hudaiba, Satwa, Dubai UAE ( Opposite Al Hana Center )

Promotion Period: December 2025

For Inquiries: 04 325 8958 | 050 883 5086

Follow Hong Gourmet Hypermarket on social media for the latest promotions, new arrivals, and updates.