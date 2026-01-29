FoodLatest NewsTFT Reach

McDonald’s UAE brings weekend DJ nights to new restaurant in Al Seef

McDonald’s UAE is bringing a new beat to Al Seef with the opening of its latest restaurant introducing live DJ nights every weekend in the heart of the heritage district.

Located along Al Seef’s historic Creekside promenade, the restaurant blends seamlessly into the destination’s traditional Emirati architecture. From the outside, the design reflects the charm of the heritage district, sitting naturally among the wind towers, heritage-style buildings, and narrow lanes that define Al Seef.

Step inside, and the experience takes on a completely different feel. Guests are welcomed into a modern, high-energy space featuring immersive digital screens and contemporary interiors, a bold contrast to the traditional exterior. Every Friday and Saturday from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM, the restaurant turns up the vibes with live DJ sets curated by Dubai’s own DJ Sultan El Halabi, turning a familiar McDonald’s UAE visit into a unique experience.

Commenting on the opening, Walid Fakih, CEO at McDonald’s UAE, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our new restaurant in Al Seef. The location brings a fresh, energetic twist to the McDonald’s experience, perfectly placed in a destination that already holds its own sense of character and charm.”

With its heritage-inspired exterior and modern, music-led interiors, the new Al Seef restaurant reflects McDonald’s UAE’s continued focus on creating feel-good moments for the community.

