Congratulations to winners of NutriAsia’s GCC holiday cooking challenge

NutriAsia has announced the winners of its regional holiday campaign, “Pinas-Sarap, Pinas-Saya ang Pasko,” which celebrated Filipino holiday flavors and traditions across the GCC.

Leading the list of winners are the three Grand Prize recipients: Russel Dabao Capua from the UAE, who clinched first prize; John Macky Go from Saudi Arabia, who took second prize; and Norman Del Rosario from Qatar, the third prize winner.

NutriAsia likewise recognized three Consolation Prize winners: Love Zajara Jhozef, Abbie De Guzman, and Jane del Mar.

In total, 39 winners were named over the four-week campaign, including 33 weekly winners, as NutriAsia selected entries throughout the duration of the online cooking challenge.

The “Pinas-Sarap, Pinas-Saya ang Pasko” campaign invited Filipinos in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman to prepare a Pasko-themed dish using NutriAsia products such as Mang Tomas, Datu Puti, or UFC, while sharing personal holiday stories centered on food, family, and togetherness.

Entries were judged based on the clear visibility and use of NutriAsia products, ease of preparation, festive presentation, and storytelling aligned with the campaign theme. The grand prize package, valued at AED 5,000, included shopping vouchers, kitchenware, and appliances.

Through the initiative, NutriAsia aimed to bring the Filipino community in the region together by celebrating shared holiday memories and the flavors of home.