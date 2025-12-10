Celebrate the holidays with Chinese Star Restaurant’s Christmas promo

Make this December extra special with Chinese Star Restaurant’s Christmas Promotion at Al Ghurair Centre, designed to bring festive cheer to every table. Perfect for sharing with family, friends, and colleagues, the promotion features a variety of authentic Asian dishes – from savory stir-fries and specialty house favorites to comforting noodles and flavorful fried rice.

This festive season, enjoy special discounts on some of the restaurant’s most loved dishes and refreshments: Soft Tofu with Egg for AED 19.9 (from AED 28), Vegetable Noodle Soup and Chicken Seaweed Roll for AED 9.9, TieGuanYin Milk Tea for AED 6.9, and Happy BBQ for AED 39.9 (from AED 58).

Each dish is carefully prepared to satisfy the Filipino love for bold flavors, hearty portions, and meals made for sharing.

For many Filipinos in Dubai, karaoke, laughter, and shared meals are the heart of any celebration – all of which Chinese Star’s VIP Rooms make possible. Whether it’s a family reunion, a company year-end party, or a casual get-together with friends, the private karaoke rooms turn every gathering into a lively, heartwarming experience that brings everyone closer together.

Located on the first floor near the cinema, Chinese Star Restaurant offers a warm, lively ambiance, ideal for celebrating the season after shopping, catching a movie, or meeting loved ones.

This December, don’t miss the chance to make your festive season unforgettable. Enjoy authentic Asian cuisine, joyful karaoke, exclusive Christmas offers, and discounted favorites that bring the spirit of togetherness to your table.

Location: First Floor, Al Ghurair Centre, Deira, Dubai

Promotion period: December 2025

For reservations: 04 354 1588 | 052 9151 988