Chinese Star Restaurant – Al Ghurair launches new matcha drinks, exclusive deals this November

Chinese Star Restaurant at Al Ghurair Centre is giving diners more reasons to celebrate this November with new beverages, bigger servings, and a limited-time seafood promotion that highlight the restaurant’s signature balance of authenticity, creativity and value.

New matcha series introduced

Tea enthusiasts can now enjoy Chinese Star’s latest beverage collection – the Matcha Series, featuring three refreshing drinks that blend the calming flavor of premium Japanese matcha with modern twists:

Matcha Snow Topped, a creamy drink topped with smooth snow cream.

Matcha Pearl Milk, a classic combination of matcha and chewy pearls.

Matcha with Coconut Jelly, a tropical fusion that pairs matcha’s earthy taste with coconut sweetness.

Each drink is crafted to complement the restaurant’s savory Chinese dishes, offering a soothing refreshment to round out any meal.

Bigger and bolder drinks

For those who like their drinks supersized, Chinese Star introduces the Over Addiction Super Cup line – fun, larger-than-life beverages perfect for sharing with friends or enjoying solo.

The Bucket Three Brothers Milk Tea features a rich and creamy blend with favorite toppings, while the Bucket Fruit Tea offers a lighter, fruit-filled option that’s both vibrant and refreshing.

These drinks capture the restaurant’s playful spirit – because at Chinese Star, good drinks are meant to be enjoyed to the fullest.

Gold Prawn with Cereal promo

One of Chinese Star’s most popular dishes, the Gold Prawn with Cereal, is available this month at a special promotional price. Originally AED 58, the dish is offered for AED 39.9 throughout November.

Prepared with premium prawns coated in a golden, crispy cereal crust, the dish is a customer favorite for its combination of texture and flavor – a comforting choice for casual diners and food lovers alike.

A trusted favorite among Filipinos in Dubai

Located on the first floor of Al Ghurair Centre in Deira, Chinese Star Restaurant has long been a favorite among Dubai’s Filipino community. Known for its generous portions, friendly service and affordable prices, the restaurant continues to deliver an authentic Asian dining experience that feels close to home.

Guests are invited to visit Chinese Star Restaurant and explore its November lineup of new drinks and limited-time offers. Contact 04 354 1588 or 052 9151 988 for more details.