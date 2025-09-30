Award-winning IchiRyu Ramen House brings Kyoto-inspired dining to Dubai Marina with its second branch

IchiRyu Ramen House, the restaurant that first introduced Bocchi Seki or Japan’s solo dining concept to the UAE, unveils its second branch in Dubai Marina, expanding its signature ramen offerings and immersive Japanese dining experience to a new neighborhood.

Inspired by the nostalgic streets of Kyoto, the new branch pairs traditional Japanese artistry with a welcoming autumnal charm, located at Marina First Building, Dubai Marina, across Rove Dubai Marina.

Spanning 3,000 square feet with seating for 109 guests, the interior seamlessly blends authentic Japanese craftsmanship with a warm, seasonal ambiance. It has a dedicated private space (tatami room) accommodating 8 to 10 guests, which provides an intimate, traditional setting for private gatherings, in addition to its solo dining.

This new branch builds on the success of their Tokyo-inspired flagship location at Wasl Port Views Building, renowned for its 12 varieties of ramen and the Bocchi Seki solo dining experience.

Karl De Guzman, President and Chief Operating Officer of IchiRyu Ramen House said: “Our vision has always been to create more than just a restaurant. We want every guest to feel truly welcomed and valued from the moment they step through our doors. It’s important to us that the entire experience, from the atmosphere to the service and, of course the food, reflects the care and dedication we put into IchiRyu.”

Guests will be welcomed by cultural pieces including a two-meter busho (Japanese military commander), two kacchu (a traditional Japanese armor); a 1.8-meter daruma doll; a hand-carved hannya mask; maple trees in autumn colors; and a torii gate inspired by the iconic Fushimi Inari Taisha shrine.

Nicolai De Guzman, Chairman and Chief Design Officer of IchiRyu Ramen House, said: “The goal was to transform the dining space into a cultural journey. For this branch, inspiration came from Kyoto’s autumn landscapes and traditional artistry. Every design choice is meant to evoke a sense of place and mood, inviting guests to experience more than a meal, but a moment of connection with Japanese heritage.”

IchiRyu Marina will also introduce exclusive menu items unique to this branch, such as chahan (Japanese fried rice), a selection of nigiri (hand-pressed sushi), sashimi (chilled fresh fish slices), tartare, and temaki (hand-rolled sushi cones). These will be complemented by a dessert and drinks area which serves hot and iced maccha lattes.

Raul “Chef Touru” De Guzman, Executive Chef of IchiRyu Ramen House, said: “When creating the new menu for our Dubai Marina branch, we took great care to blend traditional techniques with fresh ideas. Every dish is thoughtfully prepared, using quality ingredients and precise methods to ensure authenticity. We hope each meal offers a genuine taste of Japan that leaves a lasting impression on our guests.”

The opening of its newest branch was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Philippine and Japanese diplomats in the UAE. The event welcomed VIPs and guests, led by Philippine Ambassador to the UAE H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Consul General to Dubai Marford Angeles, Japan Consul General to Dubai Jun Imanishi, Agriculture Attaché from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries Mr. Shiraki Kenta, and Atty. John Rio Bautista, Labor Attaché of the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai.

This expansion marks a milestone year for IchiRyu Ramen House, which has already earned four prestigious awards in 2025: Best Ramen Restaurant from the Arabian Best of Best Awards; Best Ramen Restaurant UAE from both the International Business Magazine Awards and World Business Outlook; and Excellence in Restaurant Services from The Bizz Awards USA.