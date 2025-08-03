Joel Torre is bringing Ilonggo-style chicken inasal to Dubai

Filipino actor and entrepreneur Joel Torre is bringing the famous Ilonggo-style chicken inasal to Dubai this August!

Torre is expanding his food business overseas with the upcoming launch of JT’s Manukan Grille at City Centre Deira,

“Para sa mga kababayan natin sa Dubai, nalalapit na ang aming pagdating sa City Centre Deira! Magkikita-kita tayo ngayong August 2025 para sa inyong authentic Bacolod chicken inasal (Original Filipino Chicken Barbecue),” JT’s Manukan Grille announced in a Facebook post.

“Bringing the flavors of Bacolod and the Philippines closer to you one store at a time,” it added.

The restaurant is best known for its original Filipino chicken barbecue, or chicken inasal, a marinated grilled chicken dish rooted in Bacolod’s culinary tradition.

Torre co-founded the popular chicken inasal chain with his wife, Cristy Azcona-Torre, in 2023, and has since grown to over 40 locations across the Philippines, with its first international branch opening in Singapore last year.