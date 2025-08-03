FoodLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Joel Torre is bringing Ilonggo-style chicken inasal to Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report38 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: JT's Manukan Grille - Dubai/FB

Filipino actor and entrepreneur Joel Torre is bringing the famous Ilonggo-style chicken inasal to Dubai this August!

Torre is expanding his food business overseas with the upcoming launch of JT’s Manukan Grille at City Centre Deira,

“Para sa mga kababayan natin sa Dubai, nalalapit na ang aming pagdating sa City Centre Deira! Magkikita-kita tayo ngayong August 2025 para sa inyong authentic Bacolod chicken inasal (Original Filipino Chicken Barbecue),” JT’s Manukan Grille announced in a Facebook post.

“Bringing the flavors of Bacolod and the Philippines closer to you one store at a time,” it added.

The restaurant is best known for its original Filipino chicken barbecue, or chicken inasal, a marinated grilled chicken dish rooted in Bacolod’s culinary tradition.

Torre co-founded the popular chicken inasal chain with his wife, Cristy Azcona-Torre, in 2023, and has since grown to over 40 locations across the Philippines, with its first international branch opening in Singapore last year.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report38 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

IMG 7629

Bea Alonzo confirms relationship with businessman Vincent Co

3 hours ago
IMG 7626

SSS pensioners to receive up to 33% increase over three years starting September

3 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 5 12

Marcos Declares Sulu Under Zamboanga Peninsula Following SC Ruling on Bangsamoro Law

4 hours ago
viber image 2025 08 03 14 20 15 642

Will Ashley, Bianca de Vera Melt Hearts in Viral Livestream After GMA Gala 2025

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button