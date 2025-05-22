Philippine Business Council – Dubai & Northern Emirates represents UAE-based Filipino entrepreneurs at IFEX Philippines 2025

The Philippine Business Council – Dubai & Northern Emirates (PBC DNE) and its subcommittee, the League of Food and Beverage Entrepreneurs-Dubai, are representing UAE-based Filipino entrepreneurs at the International Food Exhibition (IFEX) Philippines 2025.

The three-day event is being held at the World Trade Center in Manila and is considered one of the biggest food trade shows in the country, bringing together exporters, food producers, and global buyers under one roof.

“We are honored to represent Filipino entrepreneurs from the UAE and foster connections that bring our local products to international markets,” the group said in a social media post.

Leading the PBC DNE delegation is Chairwoman Architect Asiyah Monjardin, joined by Board of Director members Dr. Mary Jane Alvero-Almahdi, Ms. Mariben Eustaquio, and Ms. Sheila Jean Alcaraz.

The team is supported by Trade Commissioner Vichael Roaring, who plays a key role in strengthening trade partnerships between the Philippines and other countries.

IFEX Philippines 2025 showcases a wide range of food products and ingredients from the Philippines, providing an opportunity for Filipino businesses to find buyers, partners, and possible investors globally.

This international trade show also helps small businesses and entrepreneurs gain exposure and grow their markets outside the Philippines.