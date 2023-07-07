FoodNewsTFT News

Exclusive anniversary offer at Macao Imperial Tea!

5 hours ago

Macao Imperial Tea is turning two this 2023, and they’re throwing a celebration you don’t want to miss! As a token of appreciation to their valued customers, they are delighted to offer a special anniversary discount.

Buy any 2 Major Drinks from the Cheesecake Series, Cream Cheese Series, and Pistachio Series, and get a complimentary Black Sugar Pearl Milk Tea Alto for only 2 AED.

But wait, there’s more! Have you saved your Happy Bear Tumbler that Macao Imperial has given away during the opening of their branches? If yes, you’re in for a loyalty reward! Bring your tumbler and enjoy a fantastic 22% off your overall purchase for dine-in only from July 8-9, 2023.

Come and join in the anniversary celebration at Macao Imperial Tea! Visit any of their locations in Al Rigga, Dubai Outlet Mall, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Burjuman Center, Al Satwa, Al Nahda, Ibn Batuta, Al Falah (Abu Dhabi), and Motor City. It’s time to indulge in their exciting offers and promotions!

Don’t miss out on this incredible anniversary treat from Macao Imperial Tea.

Follow them online at @MacaoImperialTeaUAE.

