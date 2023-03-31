Aguila Gourmet Meats now available in West Zone branches at affordable prices

Aguila Gourmet Meats, a family-owned business in the Philippines for over 40 years, has now arrived in the UAE to offer premium meat products for very affordable prices.

Aguila’s products are made from 100% meat with no extenders or fillers. These products are handpicked especially for Filipinos in the UAE who are missing the taste of home. Some of the products are Chorizo Bilbao, Lucban Longganisa, Hungarian Sausage, Hams, Bacons, and Dried Salamis.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Executive Director of Shankar Trading and West Zone Group Mr. Raju Gidwani shared the story behind bringing our favorite brand of assorted meats here in the UAE.

“We have been in the food business for more than three decades now and we specialize in Filipino food products. We serve the Filipino community by bringing in a wide range of premium products at a very affordable price. Our goal is to provide high-quality meats that are still in the price bracket of common consumers so that anyone can enjoy the food,” he said.

Aguila’s well-loved assorted meats are made in small batches using fresh ingredients sourced from farms they trust. They are committed to providing authentic flavor and uncompromised quality to ensure that shoppers in the UAE will receive the same taste and quality as what is sold in the Philippines.

Rosemarie Aguila, Marketing Manager of PL Aguila Manufacturing Inc., shared the best way to enjoy these premium meat products.

“Our products are either ready to eat or ready to reheat. It takes minimal preparation which makes it perfect for those on the go, or for those who want to serve a quick gourmet delicious meal with their family or with their friends,” she said.

All products of Aguila Gourmet Meats can be purchased exclusively at West Zone Supermarkets across the UAE. Be sure to visit one of their locations today and enjoy premium meat products at a budget-friendly price!