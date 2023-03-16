Title: Get your favorite Asian groceries delivered with just one click with WEMART’s online shop

Craving for some Asian goodies? Have them delivered in just one click, thanks to WEMART’s online shop and delivery service.

Customers can download the mobile application and explore a more convenient way to shop, saving more time and effort by not having to travel and visit the store physically.

Through WEMART’s online shop, you can now choose from a wide catalogue of grocery items without having to leave the comfort of your own home.

The mobile application allows customers to access exclusive features such as: options of store branches, search bar to find a specific item, tracker of your personal shopping cart, and coupon and rewards manager in your online account.

WEMART’s online shop offers an expansive range of Asian groceries and gourmet. This includes the following: hot pot balls combo, bakery and breakfast, fresh fruit and vegetables, seafood and aquatic products, quick-frozen food, meat, poultry, and eggs, casual snacks, dairy drinks, personal care products, and department store products.

Customers can also order a private custom service for the following: sushi and boba (made-to-order), birthday cake reservation, and flower reservation.

Aside from a hassle-free online shopping experience, customers can also avail daily promotions and amazing offers exclusively through the online shop.

WEMART’s online shop also highlights their same-day express delivery across Dubai, which guarantees customers to get fresh products and satisfy their cravings right away.

By using the mobile application, you can have the freedom to shop for your favorite goodies that allows you to easily compare prices and select from a wider range of products available online.

Doing your shopping online lets you save your energy to focus on doing other big tasks for the day.

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on special offers on Asian goods and many other products.