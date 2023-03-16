FoodNewsTFT News

Title: Get your favorite Asian groceries delivered with just one click with WEMART’s online shop

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Craving for some Asian goodies? Have them delivered in just one click, thanks to WEMART’s online shop and delivery service.

Customers can download the mobile application and explore a more convenient way to shop, saving more time and effort by not having to travel and visit the store physically.

Through WEMART’s online shop, you can now choose from a wide catalogue of grocery items without having to leave the comfort of your own home.

The mobile application allows customers to access exclusive features such as: options of store branches, search bar to find a specific item, tracker of your personal shopping cart, and coupon and rewards manager in your online account.

WEMART’s online shop offers an expansive range of Asian groceries and gourmet. This includes the following: hot pot balls combo, bakery and breakfast, fresh fruit and vegetables, seafood and aquatic products, quick-frozen food, meat, poultry, and eggs, casual snacks, dairy drinks, personal care products, and department store products.

Customers can also order a private custom service for the following: sushi and boba (made-to-order), birthday cake reservation, and flower reservation.

Aside from a hassle-free online shopping experience, customers can also avail daily promotions and amazing offers exclusively through the online shop.

WEMART’s online shop also highlights their same-day express delivery across Dubai, which guarantees customers to get fresh products and satisfy their cravings right away.

By using the mobile application, you can have the freedom to shop for your favorite goodies that allows you to easily compare prices and select from a wider range of products available online.

Doing your shopping online lets you save your energy to focus on doing other big tasks for the day.

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on special offers on Asian goods and many other products.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dream

TikTok helps policewoman achieve Australian Visa Dream

3 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 16T194719.983

Discover the unique flavors of Island Tea Company: where world-renowned pure Ceylon tea meets the Filipino taste

10 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 16T193224.996

Five-day Ahlan Ramadan exhibition begins at Expo Centre Sharjah from March 17

36 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 03 16 at 19.03.46

UAE government officials and top industry experts to speak at the first Filipino Engineers and Architects Summit & Awards in the Middle East

49 mins ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button