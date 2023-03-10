Get your favorite Asian groceries delivered straight to your doorstep with WEMART

No time to go grocery shopping outside? Thanks to WEMART’s online shop and delivery service, you can purchase your favorite Asian groceries at the comfort of your own home.

Customers can access WEMART’s online shop through their WEMART mobile application, where you can choose which store to order from, search the availability of specific products, track items in your personal shopping cart, and manage coupons and points in your online account.

This lets you shop for your favorite products with freedom, and allows you to easily compare prices and select from a wider range of products available online.

Customers can also save so much time and effort by not having to travel and visit the store physically. With this, you can easily check off grocery shopping to your to-do list.

WEMART’s online shop offers an expansive range of Asian groceries and gourmet. This includes the following: hot pot balls combo, bakery and breakfast, fresh fruit and vegetables, seafood and aquatic products, quick-frozen food, meat, poultry, and eggs, casual snacks, dairy drinks, personal care products, and department store products.

Customers can also order a private custom service for the following: sushi and boba (made-to-order), birthday cake reservation, and flower reservation.

Aside from a hassle-free online shopping experience, customers can also avail daily promotions and amazing offers exclusively through the online shop.

On top of that, WEMART’s online shop offers same-day express delivery across Dubai. This ensures customers that they can receive fresh products and satisfy their cravings right away.

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on special offers on Asian goods and many other products.

Download the WEMART APP now:

Contact number: 04-55180686