FoodNewsTFT News

Get your favorite Asian groceries delivered straight to your doorstep with WEMART

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera46 mins ago

No time to go grocery shopping outside? Thanks to WEMART’s online shop and delivery service, you can purchase your favorite Asian groceries at the comfort of your own home.

Customers can access WEMART’s online shop through their WEMART mobile application, where you can choose which store to order from, search the availability of specific products, track items in your personal shopping cart, and manage coupons and points in your online account.

This lets you shop for your favorite products with freedom, and allows you to easily compare prices and select from a wider range of products available online.

Customers can also save so much time and effort by not having to travel and visit the store physically. With this, you can easily check off grocery shopping to your to-do list.

WEMART’s online shop offers an expansive range of Asian groceries and gourmet. This includes the following: hot pot balls combo, bakery and breakfast, fresh fruit and vegetables, seafood and aquatic products, quick-frozen food, meat, poultry, and eggs, casual snacks, dairy drinks, personal care products, and department store products.

Customers can also order a private custom service for the following: sushi and boba (made-to-order), birthday cake reservation, and flower reservation.

Aside from a hassle-free online shopping experience, customers can also avail daily promotions and amazing offers exclusively through the online shop.

On top of that, WEMART’s online shop offers same-day express delivery across Dubai. This ensures customers that they can receive fresh products and satisfy their cravings right away.

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on special offers on Asian goods and many other products.

Download the WEMART APP now:

wemart qr

Contact number: 04-55180686

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera46 mins ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She also produced video testimonials of government officials, business owners, and residents highlighting the government's initiatives. She moved to Dubai in 2018 and saw the world in a different light, gaining experiences in different fields such as Finance and Healthcare. She had to gain a diverse experience before having the chance to go back to do what she loves — telling significant stories. She now embraces this chance of a lifetime to make people really see stories of the world that matter. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 03 10T140209.998

RTA distributes cash prizes, gifts to riders to raise awareness on road safety

7 mins ago
iStock 487041210

Gun ban imposed in Negros Oriental after killing of governor

8 mins ago
TFT NEWS amaia

A strong future awaits in Cebu with Amaia Steps Mandaue

28 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 10T130154.369

Ayala Land Executive Vice President Meean Dy leads high delegation visit to the UAE, celebrates 10th year in Dubai

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button