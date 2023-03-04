Save more money when you buy WEMART’s OPP products

WEMART, our favorite Asian gourmet supermarket, has always been committed to providing customers with cost-effective products and quality services.

From Asian snacks and goodies, fresh meat and produce, to bathroom must-haves, WEMART has got you covered.

This year, you can shop for your favorite WEMART items and necessities at a much lower price.

WEMART has launched a new line of products with an Opening Price Point (OPP), which means that these products are directly sourced from the manufacturer, reducing the middleman price difference and thus giving customers lower prices.

At present, WEMART offers exciting items which you can purchase at a reduced cost. These include the following:

Frozen products:

SAILOR Foods Surimi Crab Ball (500g)

Condiments:

HADAY Superior Oyster Sauce (700g)

Snacks:

SANQUAN Deep-fried Dough Sticks (400g)

HSUFUCHI Sachima Classic (311g)

Drinks:

Thai Easy-open Coconut

WONG LO KAT Herbal Drink (310ml)

WANGZAI Milk Canned (245ml)

Fruits and Vegetables:

Open coconut

Cabbage round

Golden Pillow Durian (400g)

Orange Navel Bag

Crown Pear

Meat/Seafood:

South African Abalone

Premium Belt Fish

Beef Flank

Favorite Filipino meat

Laundry Essentials:

LIBY Anti-bacterial Laundry Powder(1.3kg)

Bathroom Essentials:

White Cotton Towel (40x70cm)

White Cotton Bath Towel (70x140cm)

Shopping at WEMART saves you from the worries of buying groceries on a budget, now that they are offering good deals on your daily kitchen and bathroom staples.

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on special offers on Asian goods and many other products.

Also, make sure to visit their branches. WEMART is available through the following:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park

Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai