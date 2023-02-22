FoodNewsTFT News

Philippine pavilion officially opens in Gulfood 2023

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera1 hour ago

“FOODPhilippines”, the Philippines’ pavilion in this year’s Gulfood, is now open to visitors from February 20-24 at Sheikh Rashid Hall, Dubai World Trade Center.

Led by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), a delegation of 18 Philippine companies showcase premium halal-certified food products in the exhibit. The country’s participation is consisted of manufacturers and exporters of fresh and processed fruits and vegetables, processed marine products, confectionary, biscuits, pastries, and other food & beverage brands.

The pavilion highlights small and medium enterprises (MSEs) with halal certification and high-value and innovative products under the banner of the country’s collective food promotion program, FOODPhilippines.

In related news, Glenn Peñaranda, DTI Assistant Secretary and Officer-in-Charge of Trade Promotions Group joined a panel discussion in Gulfood on “Improving and Assuring International F&B Standard” on Monday.

During the discussion, Peñaranda discussed the following topics: the unique topography and climate of the Philippines making it an ideal location for agricultural production, the various regulations of the Philippine government to ensure safety, nutrition, quality and value of food products, both for the domestic and export markets, the importance of collaboration and partnerships between and among government and private institutions to achieve a sustainable value chain, and the increasing importance of digitalization on trade.

You can visit the pavilion at Sheikh Rashid Hall, Dubai World Trade Center from February 20-24 to know more and experience the Philippines’ participation in Gulfood.

