Bibingka and Paratha cefeteria opens in Satwa, Dubai

Filipinos in Dubai can now enjoy ‘bibingka’ all year round with the opening of Bibingka and Paratha cafeteria in Satwa area on Tuesday, July 19.

Bibingka is traditionally cooked in a terracotta oven lined with banana leaves and is usually eaten for breakfast or as merienda especially during the Christmas season in the Philippines.

“Unang-una pag sinabi mong bibingka its a Filipino tradition. It’s authentic Filipino rice cake an tuwing Pasko lang nagiging available pero gagawin na nating syang all year,” said Ms. Daisy G. Calabia, one of the owners of Bibingka and Paratha.

To also cater for other nationalities in the area, the group of Filipina entrepreneurs behind the cafeteria will also offer paratha – an unleavened layered flatbreads which are a traditional staple in Indian subcontinent.

“Cinombine namin. Comfort food of Filipino na bibingka and paratha kasi even Filipinos enjoy paratha, especially that marami talagang Indians sa area,” said Daisy.

‘Selling like hotcakes’

The business is owned by four Filipinas who saw the potential of the unique business through its exposure in the Philippine Pavilion during the EXPO 2020 Dubai.

“They are selling like hot cakes. Nag-start yun nung Paskuhan last December, we were invited by DTI. Yung last two weeks of EXPO, andun kami every day and we are always sold out,” shared Ms. Daisy.

The women behind Bibingka and Paratha are proud members of the Philippine Business Council – Dubai and Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE) League of Food and Beverage Entrepreneurs (LFBE): Ms. Evangeline Monjardin, Ms. Rubelin Zamora, Ms. Daisy Calabia and another PBC-LFBE member.

“Wala namang ibang tutulong satin kundi kapwa Pilipino. We have to help our each other para naman elevated yung ating Filipino community. Kasi pag nakilala tayo, it’s great, nakakaproud din na everyone is successful. If one is successful, everyone is successful,” said one of the business partners.

PBC Chairman Bobbie Carella was present during the opening. She said she looks forward to seeing more home-grown businesses open in Dubai.

Bibingka and Paratha will be offering a variety of snacks including different variations of bibingka such as macapuno and cheese flavor. To match the snacks, they also have pancit, palabok and bubble tea.

They are open daily from 10:30am to 11:30pm and also deliver across Dubai area.