Ring in 2026 at Dubai International Stadium

A First-Ever New Year’s Eve Celebration

When the clock strikes midnight on 31 December, Dubai International Stadium will make history by welcoming 2026 with a spectacular Ring of Fire fireworks and laser show — transforming the iconic venue into Where the World Celebrates.

For the first time since opening in 2009, the stadium opens exclusively for a New Year’s Eve celebration, delivering a fully immersive midnight moment with schematic mega fireworks, synchronised lasers and lighting designed to encircle the stadium.

The night features a high-energy live music line-up across electronic, hip hop and crossover genres, including Spirit Grow, Lidiia, Spellace, Shuba (flying in from Los Angeles) and DJ Shahrukh.

Designed as a family-friendly, all-ages event, the celebration offers easy access, ample parking and a stress-free alternative to city-centre crowds — with no competing fireworks nearby.

One stadium. One sky. One unforgettable welcome to 2026.

