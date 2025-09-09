Rome witnesses historic canonization of Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati

History unfolded in St. Peter’s Square as Pope Leo XIV canonized Blessed Carlo Acutis and Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati, formally declaring them saints of the Catholic Church.

The solemn Mass on Sept. 7 drew hundreds of thousands of faithful, many of them young pilgrims inspired by the lives of the two modern figures of holiness.

The canonization, unprecedented in pairing a millennial with a man of the early 20th century, sent a powerful message across generations: sanctity is not confined to age, status, or circumstance.

Carlo Acutis, often called the “first millennial saint,” lived a short but strikingly impactful life. Born in London in 1991 to Italian parents and raised in Milan, he showed extraordinary devotion to the Eucharist from his childhood. Known for his daily rosary and deep piety, Carlo was equally adept in the digital world. He created websites cataloging Eucharistic miracles, using his love of technology to evangelize. His life was cut short in 2006, when leukemia claimed him at just 15 years old, but his faith continues to inspire young Catholics navigating life in the digital age.

Pier Giorgio Frassati, born in 1901 in Turin, embodied holiness through action. A mountaineer and student, he was equally committed to serving the poor and sick. His adventurous spirit was grounded in faith, earning him the title “Man of the Beatitudes” from Pope John Paul II, who beatified him in 1990. His motto, “Verso l’Alto” (“To the Heights”), has long inspired Catholic youth to pursue both spiritual and human excellence. Frassati died in 1925 at 24 from polio, a life brief yet luminous in service and sacrifice.

In his homily, Pope Leo XIV emphasized that both saints represent a call to sanctity in ordinary life: “Saints Pier Giorgio Frassati and Carlo Acutis are an invitation to all of us, especially young people, not to squander our lives, but to direct them upwards and make them masterpieces.” –Alona Cochon