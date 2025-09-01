How a small-town boy from Buug, Zamboanga, became one of Abu Dhabi’s top architects

Anthony Tario Austria grew up in Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay, where life was often uncertain. Some days his family had enough, other days they had very little to spare.

There were times when we had something, and times when we had absolutely nothing,” he told The Filipino Times.

As the second of four siblings in a broken family, he saw early on the weight his mother carried—working in the rice fields and later leaving for Malaysia, “kahit ano yata na work pinasukan niya,” just to put food on the table.

It was during those formative years that Anthony discovered his gift for drawing. Even without formal guidance at home, his teachers recognized his talent early on. That passion would eventually steer him toward a career in architecture—an ambitious dream for a young boy from a small town.

Building a career abroad

Anthony’s career would take him far beyond Zamboanga. His journey began in Saudi Arabia and later led him to the United Arab Emirates, where he found both opportunity and challenge. Like many overseas Filipinos, he faced the emotional challenge of being away from loved ones. Yet the opportunity to earn, support his family, and later acquire his own home in the Philippines became the foundation of a better life.

Those years abroad marked some of the most life-changing turning points in his journey. He entered foreign workplaces where every mistake carried weight, and every success had to be earned twice over. There were setbacks—projects that demanded more than what seemed possible, and days when the pressure to prove himself felt unrelenting. But each challenge shaped him, slowly building the confidence he once lacked.

Over time, the same experiences that once tested him became the milestones of his career. Rising to the role of Design Manager in Abu Dhabi, and later co-founding ATA Architects in the Philippines, Anthony began to see the contrast between the uncertainty of his early years and the stability he now enjoyed. What once felt like survival had become leadership.

Even with those accomplishments, Anthony never loses sight of the people who stood with him along the way. Gratitude, he says, is what keeps him grounded—toward his family, who endured the distance, and toward mentors and colleagues who pushed him to grow. For him, success today is not only measured in titles or projects completed, but in relationships sustained, sacrifices honored, and the ability to give back.

Recognition that inspires

When Anthony Austria first learned he had been named a Filipino Times Watchlist Awards Awardee, his initial reaction was disbelief.

Even just being nominated before felt like such an honor,” he shared. “So when I finally received the award, I was genuinely surprised and deeply grateful.”

For Anthony, awards have never been about the spotlight. Each recognition, whether big or small, has mattered because it meant that others saw the dedication behind his journey. The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards, however, feels especially significant—not only because it honors his personal achievements, but because it reflects the sacrifices and resilience of countless Filipinos working abroad. “Even though I have received this award,” he says. “I believe this doesn’t only belong to me, but also to the many people who have been a part of my journey.”

The recognition is also rooted in Anthony’s professional impact. Over nearly 24 years in the UAE, with almost 15 years in leadership at Amiral Consultant Engineers, he has consistently proven himself in architecture and design. Among his proudest milestones were leading the Al Jafri Contemporary Residential Project and an iconic apartment complex in Abu Dhabi—projects that helped position Amiral among the Best Consultants in Abu Dhabi, as declared by the Abu Dhabi Municipality. Today, as Design Manager at Amiral and a founding partner of ATA Architects in the Philippines, he continues to bridge international and local practice. His team in Abu Dhabi recently secured a Top 3 spot in a major international design competition, while ATA Architects remains active in collaborations back home.

For his family and for his hometown of Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay, the award carries a deeper meaning—it shows that from even the most modest beginnings, one can create impact on a global stage. And for Anthony, it serves as a powerful reminder. The Filipino Times Watchlist Award is not just a recognition of what he has accomplished so far; it is a validation of potential, a call to keep moving forward, and an opportunity to inspire others who may be starting the same journey. “What makes this award truly meaningful is knowing that the success I have today is something I can share with the people and communities who have been with me every step of the way,” he reflects.

Looking ahead

Anthony’s advice to young Filipinos who may feel hopeless is simple: don’t stop moving forward. “Progress may be slow, and we may stumble along the way, but what matters is that we rise again,” he says. “Success is not measured by how far you’ve gone, but by how many times you’ve stood back up.”

As for the future, Anthony dreams of becoming a National Artist—an aspiration rooted not just in personal ambition, but in his desire to give back to the Philippines. “Everything I’ve learned, every skill I’ve honed, I want to give back to my beloved Philippines,” he shares. “This is not just about recognition—it’s about serving my country with all that I have been blessed with.”

Through painting and the arts, he hopes to inspire, uplift, and contribute to the nation’s culture. For him, the dream of becoming a National Artist is about leaving a legacy that reflects the creativity and resilience of the Filipino spirit.

His message to fellow Filipinos, at home and abroad, is one of perseverance. “Once you rise above challenges, no one can pull you down, because time and experience will have proven your strength.”

Like Anthony’s story, may it inspire Filipinos everywhere and serve as a reminder that no matter the challenges, we have the strength to rise and create our own path forward.