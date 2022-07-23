Off the Hook seafood restaurant opens in Ras Al Khaimah

The well-loved seafood dishes of Pinoy restaurant Off the Hook (OTH) can now be enjoyed in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) with its newest branch opening at Manar Mall’s food court on Saturday, July 23.

“Welcome sa aming 12th branch ng Off The Hook here in Manar Mall, Ras Al Khaimah” said Mr. Rolly Brucales, owner of Off the Hook.

Present during the grand opening of OTH-RAK is Her Excellency Hjayceelyn Quintana, Philippine Ambassador in the United Arab Emirates.

“[I’m] very very proud. As you see, Off the Hook has been making name for the Filipinos here in the UAE. This is now the 12th outlet of Off the Hook which was started by this Filipino couple based in Abu Dhabi. It’s a home-grown brand in the food business and i’m very proud because it’s making a lot of people happy with their food, it’s well-prepared, the ambiance is very friendly and this is the first branch in RAK,” said Ambassador Quintana.

OTH is bringing their fresh seafood dishes including their all-time best-sellers black calamari, crab roll salad, and packaged meals with it’s signature OTH sauce.

“Sa mga taga-RAK, inaanyayahan namin kayo na dalawin niyo ang kauna-unahang Off the Hook dito sa inyong lugar na talagang dinala namin para matikman niyo, said Chef Roderick Olete, one of the OTH partners.

Residents of RAK seized the opportunity to taste the popular dishes of OTH on its first day at Manar Mall.

“Ito maraming tao at matitikman namin itong napakasarap na boodle fight na ito,” said Dennis Hoopkicks, an OFW vlogger based in RAK.

Cocoy, a Filipino group admin in RAK, said that he didn’t want to miss the opportunity to be one of the first Pinoys in RAK to get a taste of OTH’s seafood platter that is well-known for its unique flavorful sauce.

“[Nandito kami] para i-try ‘yung new boodle fight nila and to see their opening, para malaman ng mga taga-RAK na may bagong open na Filipino restaurant here in Manar Mall” said Cocoy.

He said that they, as a group, cannot help but feel proud that a Pinoy restaurant is booming in the UAE.

“Nakaka-proud at least nagkakasama-sama mga pinoy dito sa RAK para matikman ang ating pagkaing Pilipino,” said Cocoy.

The newly opened branch in RAK is the 12th branch of OTH in the UAE.

Pol Ryan Hernandez, one of the OTH partners, invites the public by saying “to all the seafood lovers out there, punta na kayo dito sa Ras Al Khamiah, Al Manar.”

OTH is offering a Grand Opening discount of 20% until tomorrow, Sunday, July 24.