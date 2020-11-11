LOOK: This impressive, cable-stayed bridge in the Philippines is halfway done!

The 19-billion Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, an 8.5 kilometer project, is halfway done and it set to be completed next year.

The mega project, which is poised to become the longest cable-stayed bridge in the country, will link mainland Cebu to Mactan island through the municipality of Cordova.

“By connecting Cebu City to Mactan Island, the expressway will alleviate traffic congestion on the existing bridges and provide a faster connection between Cebu’s industrial zone, Mactan International Airport, and Cordova’s new urban developments, which will further boost the local economy,” Ruben Camba, Acciona country manager for the Philippines and Southeast Asia, said in a statement.

Its highlights are the illuminated crosses that support the cables of the bridge.

Around 2,500 people are working to finish the expressway which is Acciona’s largest contract in the country.