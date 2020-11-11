FeatureLatest News

LOOK: This impressive, cable-stayed bridge in the Philippines is halfway done!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 40 mins ago

Acciona

The 19-billion Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, an 8.5 kilometer project, is halfway done and it set to be completed next year.

The mega project, which is poised to become the longest cable-stayed bridge in the country, will link mainland Cebu to Mactan island through the municipality of Cordova.

“By connecting Cebu City to Mactan Island, the expressway will alleviate traffic congestion on the existing bridges and provide a faster connection between Cebu’s industrial zone, Mactan International Airport, and Cordova’s new urban developments, which will further boost the local economy,” Ruben Camba, Acciona country manager for the Philippines and Southeast Asia, said in a statement.

Its highlights are the illuminated crosses that support the cables of the bridge.

Around 2,500 people are working to finish the expressway which is Acciona’s largest contract in the country.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Bahrain’s Prime Minister Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa passes away

Bahrain’s Prime Minister Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa passes away

28 mins ago
Photo of How to apply for a face mask exemption permit in Dubai

How to apply for a face mask exemption permit in Dubai

41 mins ago
Photo of Biden says Trump’s refusal to accept loss “an embarrassment”

Biden says Trump’s refusal to accept loss “an embarrassment”

2 hours ago
Photo of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates AED590 million Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Center at Al Barsha

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates AED590 million Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Center at Al Barsha

3 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close