OPM artist Michael Pangilinan leads LOVE GENERATION concert in Dubai

Filipino romantics in the UAE are in for an ultra-kilig night as OPM favourites Michael Pangilinan, Julie Anne San Jose, and Marko Rudio come together for LOVE Generation: The Most Kilig Concert of 2026 at Dubai World Trade Center – Halls 7 & 8 on 7 February 2026.

The special pre-Valentine show will unite some of today’s most loved Filipino performers and the passionate Yudawans for one unforgettable evening of hugot hits and feel-good love songs.

Known for his soulful vocals and heartfelt ballads, Pangilinan is the voice behind fan favourites such as “Bakit Ba Ikaw,” “Hanggang Kailan,” and “Kung Sakali,” along with his much-loved renditions of classics like “It Might Be You” and “Everything I Own.”

Sharing the spotlight is multi-talented singer-actress San Jose, whose hits like “I’ll Be There,” “Right Where You Belong,” “Tayong Dalawa,” and “Better” have made her one of OPM’s most versatile and streamed artists.

Completing the trio is Marko Rudio, known for heartfelt originals such as “Kasama Ka” and “Ulan,” along with his well-loved live performances and covers.

With these three artists sharing one bill, the concert promises a setlist packed with fan-favourite hits and classic love songs that will have the audience singing along all night.

LOVE Generation: The Most Kilig Concert of 2026 takes place on Saturday, 7 February 2026, at Dubai World Trade Center – Halls 7 & 8. Tickets are selling fast, and fans are encouraged to secure their seats as early as possible to avoid missing out on this pre-Valentine celebration.

Tickets are available online via Q-Tickets and on-site at G&M Events Management – DSF Al Rigga Night Market.

The concert is sponsored by Hikari 光 and GLOWITT.