Loisa Andalio announces engagement to Ronnie Alonte

Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte are taking the next step in their relationship, as Andalio confirmed she is engaged to her longtime partner.

Andalio shared the news in an Instagram post on Friday, Nov. 21, showing a close-up of her engagement ring featuring an oval-shaped diamond while hugging their dog. Alonte also reshared the post on his Instagram Story.

Fans and fellow celebrities quickly flooded the comments with congratulations, including Alexa Ilacad, Charlie Dizon, Heaven Peralejo, Vickie Rushton, Jane De Leon, and Elisse Joson.

As of now, the couple has not confirmed reports about expecting their first child, following entertainment insider Ogie Diaz’s claim earlier this month that Andalio is pregnant.

Andalio and Alonte have been together for eight years, with Andalio previously describing Alonte as her “the one” during a July 2023 interview.