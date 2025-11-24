EntertainmentLatest NewsNews

Loisa Andalio announces engagement to Ronnie Alonte

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo47 seconds ago

Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte are taking the next step in their relationship, as Andalio confirmed she is engaged to her longtime partner.

Andalio shared the news in an Instagram post on Friday, Nov. 21, showing a close-up of her engagement ring featuring an oval-shaped diamond while hugging their dog. Alonte also reshared the post on his Instagram Story.

Fans and fellow celebrities quickly flooded the comments with congratulations, including Alexa Ilacad, Charlie Dizon, Heaven Peralejo, Vickie Rushton, Jane De Leon, and Elisse Joson.

As of now, the couple has not confirmed reports about expecting their first child, following entertainment insider Ogie Diaz’s claim earlier this month that Andalio is pregnant.

Andalio and Alonte have been together for eight years, with Andalio previously describing Alonte as her “the one” during a July 2023 interview.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo47 seconds ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 26

Marcos hails OFW hero who shielded employer during Hamas assault

13 mins ago
7a6b23b0 4d66 5920 a5de c0b0e95961c4

Top Filipino engineers, architects, and healthcare professionals in Qatar and Kuwait honored at The Filipino Times Awards 2025

24 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 05T115118.768 1

Dubai Police complete over 5,200 rescue missions in first 10 months

31 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 10T124818.864

Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay Dh24,500 over bank scam

42 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button