AC Bonifacio out of K-Pop thriller “Perfect Girl” after accident in Thailand

Kapamilya star AC Bonifacio has withdrawn from the K-pop thriller project Perfect Girl following a freak accident in Thailand that resulted in a fractured humerus.

Bonifacio had been in Bangkok for nearly a month, filming and rehearsing for the movie.

On her day off, she took a motorcycle taxi to a weekend market when the vehicle slipped, causing her to fall on her right shoulder.

“It was a motorcycle accident, we slipped. It wasn’t anything crazy. I blocked my fall with my arm. Kasi if not, it could have been worse,” she recounted. “The second it happened, I tried to get up right away, and I couldn’t.”

Despite initially thinking she was okay, Bonifacio experienced extreme pain. Tests later revealed a clean break of her humerus, which doctors described as a fortunate outcome given the circumstances.

Bonifacio added that her mother and the production team closely monitored her and ensured she received proper medical attention, including surgery.

Following her injury, the production team decided to remove her from the film. Scenes she had already filmed will need to be recast and reshot.

“We’ve all decided na it’s better for me to prioritize healing. We tried every single possible way on how we can make it work,” Bonifacio said.

The actress has since returned home and is set to appear in ABS-CBN’s upcoming series Roja.