EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH News

Kyline Alcantara linked to Rep. Sandro Marcos in online buzz

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo31 mins ago

Kapuso actress Kyline Alcantara is making waves on social media after being linked to Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Sandro Marcos.

The issue surfaced during the September 30 episode of Cristy Ferminute, where host Cristy Fermin mentioned the rumored connection. “Kyline Alcantara is now being linked to Cong. Sandro Marcos. Does Alexa Miro know about this? Alexa and Cong. had a relationship that lasted five years, although Alexa only recently admitted it to protect her ex’s family,” Fermin said.

Despite the rumors, no proof has surfaced showing Alcantara and Marcos together. Some social media chatter claimed the two were spotted at a bar in Bonifacio Global City, but no photos or videos have been released.

As of now, neither Alcantara nor Marcos has issued a statement regarding the matter.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo31 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 4

Nadine Lustre says she’s not ready for motherhood, focused on career

7 mins ago
Screenshot 2025 10 02 at 1.21.53 PM

From dishwasher to Demi Chef de Partie: How a deaf chef conquered Dubai’s kitchens

14 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2

BOC flags P100-M in unpaid taxes on Discayas’ luxury cars

53 mins ago
556664764 1219967390155985 3405948189944595489 n

Marcos pledges ₱200 million in aid for quake-hit Cebu

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button