Kyline Alcantara linked to Rep. Sandro Marcos in online buzz

Kapuso actress Kyline Alcantara is making waves on social media after being linked to Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Sandro Marcos.

The issue surfaced during the September 30 episode of Cristy Ferminute, where host Cristy Fermin mentioned the rumored connection. “Kyline Alcantara is now being linked to Cong. Sandro Marcos. Does Alexa Miro know about this? Alexa and Cong. had a relationship that lasted five years, although Alexa only recently admitted it to protect her ex’s family,” Fermin said.

Despite the rumors, no proof has surfaced showing Alcantara and Marcos together. Some social media chatter claimed the two were spotted at a bar in Bonifacio Global City, but no photos or videos have been released.

As of now, neither Alcantara nor Marcos has issued a statement regarding the matter.