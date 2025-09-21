Anne Curtis pushes for honest taxpaying, joins call vs corruption

Actress-host Anne Curtis underscored the importance of paying taxes truthfully while calling on the government to be accountable for how public funds are spent.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Curtis shared that she has finally received her recognition from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) as one of the Philippines’ top celebrity taxpayers for 2023.

“Thank you po for recognizing my sincere effort to make sure I pay my taxes correctly and on time,” she said, adding that responsible taxpayers deserve transparency.

“As taxpayers, it allows us to ask an important question: Saan ba talaga napupunta ‘yung taxes natin lahat?” Curtis said.

She stressed that taxes should go to programs that support national development, improve communities, and uplift the lives of Filipinos, especially children without access to proper nutrition and education.

“It’s time we use our voices to end corruption in our country para sa mga anak natin at para sa future generation of Filipinos. See you tomorrow! Para sayo, mahal naming Pilipinas,” Curtis said.

Spotted at the Angat Bayanihan Volunteer Network in the #TrillionPesoMarch with Curtis were Vice Ganda, Donny Pangilinan, Darren Espanto, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Ion Perez, and Jackie Gonzaga.

The protest comes amid mounting public outrage over alleged corruption in government’s flood-control projects.