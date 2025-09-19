From online buzz to global stage: Dionela brings ‘The Grace World Tour’ to Dubai

Filipino R&B sensation Dionela made the UAE groove when he brought The Grace World Tour to the Coca-Cola Arena, his first concert in Dubai, on September 14. The night marked a milestone for contemporary R&B fans, with the venue packed to the brim with excited concertgoers eager to hear his viral hits live.

Dionela opened the show with “OKSIHINA,” named Best R&B Recording of 2024, setting the tone for an evening of soulful performances. Fans cheered even louder when he sang his chart-topping hits, including “Sining,” and “Marilag,” his Billboard #1 hit with millions of streams on Spotify.

Each song drew loud sing-alongs and phone lights from the audience, showing that even in the UAE, his music reaches and resonates with fans.

Adding to the excitement was the appearance of special guest Jay-R, the King of R&B in the Philippines. The collaboration between Dionela and Jay-R sent waves of nostalgia and energy through the crowd, blending their distinctive styles in a rare live performance outside the Philippines.

Fans described the night as ‘worth the wait,’ sharing how meaningful it was to see Dionela’s rise from online buzz to a full-scale international tour. His music felt like poetry set to melody, with smooth vocals, live instrumentation, and polished production bringing contemporary R&B to life in a way that felt both fresh and familiar.

Organized by D&R Elegant Events, the concert highlighted the growing demand for Filipino artists in major UAE venues. With the success of The Grace World Tour stop in Dubai, Dionela has cemented his place as one of the most exciting R&B acts from the Philippines today, leaving fans hoping he’ll return soon with even more new music and live performances.