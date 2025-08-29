Kathryn Bernardo, James Reid team up for first primetime teleserye

Kathryn Bernardo is making her highly anticipated television comeback—and this time, she will be joined by James Reid as her leading man in their first-ever primetime series under Dreamscape Entertainment.

Dreamscape confirmed the project on Friday, August 29, through a social media post featuring a video of Bernardo and Reid in a photo shoot.

“Someone is joining her… and it’s none other than James Reid! 🚨✨ The powerhouse tandem you never saw coming. Asia’s Superstar—Kathryn Bernardo and Multimedia Prince—James Reid, together in a teleserye from Dreamscape Entertainment,” the post read.

The announcement also marks Reid’s return to television dramas after more than eight years.

In an earlier interview with journalist Karen Davila, Reid hinted about a new teleserye, saying:

“I have a teleserye that currently is in the works. I will be working with a female lead… a very talented actress,” he said, without revealing Bernardo’s name at that time.

Reid’s last full-length TV series was Till I Met You in 2016, where he starred alongside then-partner Nadine Lustre.

After their split in 2020, Reid was briefly attached to the shelved ABS-CBN project Seoulmate with Momoland’s Nancy.

Since then, Reid has focused on music, releasing his second studio album Lovescene in 2022.