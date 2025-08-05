Jodi Sta. Maria earns certification as Positive Psychology Coach

Actress Jodi Sta. Maria has officially become a certified Positive Psychology Coach, marking another milestone in her academic and personal journey.

She announced the achievement on Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of her certificate with the caption, “Another tool in the tool kit. Officially a Positive Psychology Coach. Here’s to helping others thrive from the inside out.”

Positive psychology coaching is described as a scientifically grounded method that helps individuals enhance well-being, strengthen personal capabilities, and achieve meaningful goals, according to Kauffman, Boniwell, and Silberman (2010) as cited by positivepsychology.com.

In a previous interview, Sta. Maria said she remains committed to pursuing her Master’s degree despite her demanding schedule. She shared plans to expand her undergraduate thesis, “The Impact of the NADA Protocol (Ear Acudetox) on the Anxiety Level of People Working in Television Production.”

She also recently launched the JSM Channel on YouTube, where she discusses topics on mental health, love, boundaries, and family. Sta. Maria said the channel serves as a platform to apply lessons from her psychology studies, featuring expert-backed discussions in one of its segments, Live Light.