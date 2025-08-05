EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Jodi Sta. Maria earns certification as Positive Psychology Coach

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo38 mins ago

Actress Jodi Sta. Maria has officially become a certified Positive Psychology Coach, marking another milestone in her academic and personal journey.

She announced the achievement on Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of her certificate with the caption, “Another tool in the tool kit. Officially a Positive Psychology Coach. Here’s to helping others thrive from the inside out.”

Positive psychology coaching is described as a scientifically grounded method that helps individuals enhance well-being, strengthen personal capabilities, and achieve meaningful goals, according to Kauffman, Boniwell, and Silberman (2010) as cited by positivepsychology.com.

In a previous interview, Sta. Maria said she remains committed to pursuing her Master’s degree despite her demanding schedule. She shared plans to expand her undergraduate thesis, “The Impact of the NADA Protocol (Ear Acudetox) on the Anxiety Level of People Working in Television Production.”

She also recently launched the JSM Channel on YouTube, where she discusses topics on mental health, love, boundaries, and family. Sta. Maria said the channel serves as a platform to apply lessons from her psychology studies, featuring expert-backed discussions in one of its segments, Live Light.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo38 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

516056285 24799372906332589 4917467804136885567 n

Jak Roberto Supports Barbie Forteza and Jameson Blake’s Growing Closeness

2 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 16 1

Paoay Lake declared protected area under new law signed by Marcos

2 mins ago
500557243 1265829748240576 4982886414848072573 n

Villar Seeks Senate Probe on Skyrocketing, Predatory Domestic Airfare Rates

11 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 15 1

NSC condemns China’s rocket launch over Palawan

18 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button