‘The Voice USA’ Winner Sofronio Vasquez to release EP produced by Michael Bublé

The Voice USA winner Sofronio Vasquez is gearing up for the release of his debut EP—produced by none other than his coach and mentor, Michael Bublé

Vasquez shared details of the project during a recent media event ahead of his performance at the upcoming Bravo! Manila concert.

“I’m excited to share that Michael Bublé is producing my EP. We did some of the songs already. In our recent conversation, a duet Christmas song featuring me and him will be first. We’re [also] doing an English-Tagalog song,” he said.

The still-untitled EP will also feature collaborations with legendary musicians David Foster and Paul Anka. Vasquez said more information about the tracks and collaborations will be released via social media soon. As of writing, five songs have already been recorded.

In addition to his work with Bublé, Vasquez is also working on a separate EP under ABS-CBN Music, with recordings taking place in New York.

The singer also expressed hopes that Bublé would eventually join him on stage in the Philippines.

“Kinukulit ko talaga siya, ‘Mag-guest ka naman sa concert ko.’ Pero ayaw niya talaga. He said, ‘When I come there, it has to be very particular and magical for both of us. It’s going to be big for sure,’” he shared.

When asked about the most valuable lesson he learned from Bublé during The Voice, Vasquez recalled one piece of advice that stuck with him: “Sabi niya sa akin, ‘Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.’ At first, I hesitated to hold back, but I later realized he was right. That’s how artists last in this industry—by knowing when to do more and when to do less.”

Vasquez is set to perform alongside Jed Madela and Bituin Escalante at the Bravo! Manila concert on August 23 at The Theatre at Solaire.