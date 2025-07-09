MMFF announces first four official entries for 2025 festival

The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) unveiled on Tuesday the first four official entries for its 51st edition set to run during the 2025 holiday season.

The first four MMFF 2025 official entries are the following:

• Call Me Mother

Director: Jun Robles Lana

Lead Cast: Vice Ganda and Nadine Lustre

• Rekonek

Director: Jade Castro

Lead Cast: Carmina Villaroel, Gloria Diaz, Alexa Miro, Gerald Anderson, and Zoren Legaspi

• Manila’s Finest

Director: Rae Red

Lead Cast: Piolo Pascual

• Shake, Rattle and Roll: Evil Origins

Directors: Shugo Praico, Joey De Guzman, and Ian Loreños

Lead Cast: Ivana Alawi, Fyang Smith, Loisa Andalio, Ashley Ortega, Ysabel Ortega, Elijah Alejo, Carla Abellana, Manilyn Reynes, Janice de Belen, Francine Diaz, Kaila Estrada, Richard Gutierrez, Ryan Bang, Seth Fedelin, JM Ibarra, and Dustin Yu.

MMFF Overall Chair and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando Artes said the films were selected from 23 submitted scripts. The remaining four entries will be announced on September 30.

This year’s festival marks a return to the traditional eight-film format after several years of featuring ten entries. Artes said the change is intended to allow more theaters to screen each film and boost their commercial performance.

The 2025 edition carries the theme “MMFF 51: A New Era for Philippine Cinema,” reflecting the festival’s aim to elevate the quality and impact of local filmmaking.

“The MMFF is committed to providing a platform for local filmmakers to connect with the audience. MMFF 51 is a new era for Philippine cinema,” said Artes.

Organized annually by the MMDA, the MMFF showcases all-Filipino films and screens exclusively in cinemas nationwide from December 25 through the New Year.