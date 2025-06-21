Filipino community joins celebration of Araw ng Kasarinlan in Abu Dhabi

The Bayanihan Council brought the theme “Kalayaan 2025: A Festival of Philippine Culture” to life as overseas Filipinos gathered to celebrate the 127th Philippine Independence Day through music, art, parades, and community in Abu Dhabi.

The festivities, held June 21 at Al Jaheli Theatre, Erth Hotel, turned the venue into a vibrant showcase of Filipino heritage, creativity, and unity.

Kicking off with a lively Community Parade, participants in elegant barong and Filipiniana attire reminded everyone of the rich customs that mark Filipino celebrations.

His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, together with officials from the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, joined the community in commemorating the historic day.

In his message, he recognized contributions of Filipinos in the UAE, especially their relationship with the Emiratis, that continues to strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

“As we celebrate the Year of Community this year, we take immense pride in the integral role and contributions of Filipinos in the progress of this country as a vital component of its social and cultural fabric, the strong people-to-people ties,” the Ambassador said. “People-to-people ties between Filipinos and Emiratis have always been the cornerstone of our ever-growing partnership.”

Onstage, cultural performances by talented students and youth groups from various Filipino schools filled the theatre with modern and folk dances, while local singers serenades the audience with heartfelt renditions of OPM favorites, earning rounds of applause from fellow kababayans.

Inside the venue, an Art Exhibit displayed works by Filipino artists in the UAE, each piece echoing stories of freedom, identity, and resilience.

Meanwhile, the Kalayaan Market and booths offered traditional Filipino snacks, crafts, and services to the community.

Organized by the Bayanihan Council, the celebration brought together families, professionals, and community groups from diverse sectors—proving that no matter the distance, the Filipino spirit remains strong.