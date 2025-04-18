Nora Aunor passes away after medical procedure, son clarifies circumstances of her death

Philippine Superstar and National Artist for Film Nora Aunor has passed away, her son Ian De Leon confirmed.

In an interview with the media at Heritage Park in Taguig, De Leon clarified that his mother did not pass away during a medical procedure, but after a series of complications following it. He did not disclose her specific illness.

“She was being operated on, and after that, she had a hard time breathing. Eventually, things went downhill. That’s why they had to do another procedure,” he shared.

De Leon, joined by his siblings Lotlot, Matet, and Kenneth, thanked the Filipino public for the love and support they have shown their mother throughout her life.

“Uunahin niya ang ibang tao bago ang sarili. Hinayaan niyang maging inspirasyon sa karamihan ‘yung ginagawa niyang pagkanta, paggawa ng pelikula. Ginusto niya ‘yun dahil gusto niyang iparating sa mga tao na ang tao rin ang nagbibigay ng lakas at pagmamahal sa kaniya,” he said.

“Kaya siya naging Superstar, kaya siya naging National Artist. Dahil ‘yun sa pagmamahal, sa binigay ng Panginoon, at sa paniniwala kay Hesukristo.”

He said Nora passed peacefully, “surrounded by those who love her the most.”

“We are profoundly grateful to everyone who has reached out with love, prayers, and condolences. Your messages are a powerful testament to how deeply she was cherished, not just by us, but by an entire nation,” he said. “Thank you for honoring her life, her work, and the lasting mark she leaves behind.”

The first night of Aunor’s wake was attended by close friends and family, including Vilma Santos, Boots Anson-Roa, Senator Robin Padilla, and Nadia Montenegro.

Fans-turned-friends Gie Tamayo and Tess Ocampo also came to pay their respects. Tamayo recalled her devotion to the Superstar from a young age.

“Napaka-humble. Napakabait po niya sa mga fans. Hindi niya tinuring na fans kundi pamilya,” she said.

She also shared that the last time she saw Aunor was on March 26, when the actress allowed them to enter her room to meet her sister, a balikbayan and longtime fan.

“Dun niya kami pinapasok kasi nahihiya siya sa kapatid ko na balikbayan… fan niya rin na hindi niya maharap,” Tamayo said.

Nora Aunor was 71. She was named National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts in 2022 and was widely known for her iconic roles in “Himala,” “Bona,” and “Minsa’y Isang Gamu-Gamo.”