Iya Villania welcomes baby No. 5

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: drewarellano/IG

Iya Villania and Drew Arellano have officially welcomed their fifth child! Drew took to social media to share the joyous news, posting a photo of their newborn daughter, Anya Love Villania-Arellano, who was born on February 11, 2025, at 10:52 AM.

The post quickly gained over 20,000 likes, with friends and fellow celebrities like Saab Magalona, Bea Fabregas, and Hannah Romawac offering their congratulations.

Anya Love is Iya and Drew’s second daughter and their fifth child.

The couple had revealed in September 2024 that they were expecting again, though Iya later shared that the pregnancy was unplanned. Married in 2014, Iya and Drew are already parents to Primo, Leon, Alana, and Astro.

Congratulations to the growing family!

