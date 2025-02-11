Celebrity chef Margarita Forès passes away

Chef and restaurateur Margarita Forès, founder of popular restaurant chan “Cibo,” died on Tuesday, Feb. 11, her family confirmed. She was 65.

On Instagram, her son Amado announced the passing away of his mother. The cause of death was not mentioned.

“Our family is mourning this unexpected loss, and we kindly ask for your prayers during this time. We will be able to share more in due time,” he said.

Margarita, popularly known as Gaita, was named as Asia’s Best Female Chef in 2016.

In an Instagram post, Cibo remembered Forès’ legacy.

“Her warmth, creativity, and unwavering spirit will continue to inspire us all. Thank you for sharing your heart with us, Chef Margarita,” the restaurant wrote.