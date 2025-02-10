EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH wins second Reina Hispanoamericana crown in Bolivia

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

Courtesy: Dia Maté, Ehrran Montoya/IG

Dia Maté brought home the second Reina Hispanoamericana 2025 crown for the Philippines.

Maté’s win came eight years after Winwyn Marquez won the 2017 edition of the pageant. Meanwhile, the Philippines’ bet in 2023, Michelle Arceo, finished as second runner-up.

Her performance in the pageant made her a formidable competitor. She won the Best National Costume (Mejor Traje Típico) award.

Her national costume named ‘Banaag’ was inspired by the Baroque churches in the Philippines and was created by Filipino fashion designer Ehrran Montoya.

During the awards night, the 2024 titleholder, Peru’s Maricielo Gamarra, crowned the Filipina beauty queen.

Maté became the Philippine representative to the pageant in July 2024 at the Miss World Philippines 2024 coronation night. She also represented Cavite in Miss Universe Philippines 2024.

Meanwhile, here are the runner-ups of Reina Hispanoamericana 2025:

  • 1st Runner-Up: Sharon Gamarra, Colombia
  • 2nd Runner-Up: Carolina Barroso, Spain
  • 3rd Runner-Up: Nikita Palma, Peru
  • 4th Runner-Up: Julia de Castro, Brazil
  • 5th Runner-Up: Zuzana Balonek, Poland

The Reina Hispanoamericana pageant, established in 1991, was held in Bolivia. It featured over twenty contestants from countries with Hispanic influence.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Winwyn Marquez

Winwyn Marquez to represent Muntinlupa in Miss Universe PH: ‘Dreams don’t have deadlines’

6 mins ago
Dubai crown prince

Dubai’s initiative to create car-free, pedestrian-friendly residential areas

21 mins ago
Ybeth Template 2025 01 17T141354.381

UAE, Philippines partner for growth through innovative investments

18 hours ago
KELA Template 28

Angat ang husay ng Pinoy! Celebrating top Filipino engineers and architects in the Middle East

18 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button