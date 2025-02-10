PH wins second Reina Hispanoamericana crown in Bolivia

Dia Maté brought home the second Reina Hispanoamericana 2025 crown for the Philippines.

Maté’s win came eight years after Winwyn Marquez won the 2017 edition of the pageant. Meanwhile, the Philippines’ bet in 2023, Michelle Arceo, finished as second runner-up.

Her performance in the pageant made her a formidable competitor. She won the Best National Costume (Mejor Traje Típico) award.

Her national costume named ‘Banaag’ was inspired by the Baroque churches in the Philippines and was created by Filipino fashion designer Ehrran Montoya.

During the awards night, the 2024 titleholder, Peru’s Maricielo Gamarra, crowned the Filipina beauty queen.

Maté became the Philippine representative to the pageant in July 2024 at the Miss World Philippines 2024 coronation night. She also represented Cavite in Miss Universe Philippines 2024.

Meanwhile, here are the runner-ups of Reina Hispanoamericana 2025:

1st Runner-Up: Sharon Gamarra, Colombia

2nd Runner-Up: Carolina Barroso, Spain

3rd Runner-Up: Nikita Palma, Peru

4th Runner-Up: Julia de Castro, Brazil

5th Runner-Up: Zuzana Balonek, Poland

The Reina Hispanoamericana pageant, established in 1991, was held in Bolivia. It featured over twenty contestants from countries with Hispanic influence.