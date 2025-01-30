EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Xian Lim now a private pilot: ‘More flights to come’

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin37 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: xianlimm/IG

Actor and director Xian Lim is soaring to new heights—literally—as he earned his private pilot license.

Lim took to Instagram to share the good news, with snaps from his graduation ceremony.

“It’s official! PRIVATE PILOT. Still in the clouds from everything that happened,” Lim wrote in his post, expressing his appreciation to the team at his flight school in Subic for guiding him through his aviation journey.

Lim, who has been balancing his showbiz career with his passion for flying, hinted at his next goal—earning a Commercial Pilot License (CPL).

“More flights, more aerodromes, and more and more cross-country flights to come,” he said. “Next up, CPL!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexander Xian Lim Uy (@xianlimm)

 

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin37 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

DXB airport. WAM

Dubai airport records 92.3 million guests in 2024

13 mins ago
Mathon

Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings star in ‘Sosyal Climbers’

1 hour ago
west ph sea reuters

Marcos to China: Stop West PH Sea provocations, I’ll return US Typhon Missiles

1 hour ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 01 30 at 1.36.08 PM

‘POOHKIE’ to showcase Filipino talent and humor live in Dubai

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button