Xian Lim now a private pilot: ‘More flights to come’

Actor and director Xian Lim is soaring to new heights—literally—as he earned his private pilot license.

Lim took to Instagram to share the good news, with snaps from his graduation ceremony.

“It’s official! PRIVATE PILOT. Still in the clouds from everything that happened,” Lim wrote in his post, expressing his appreciation to the team at his flight school in Subic for guiding him through his aviation journey.

Lim, who has been balancing his showbiz career with his passion for flying, hinted at his next goal—earning a Commercial Pilot License (CPL).

“More flights, more aerodromes, and more and more cross-country flights to come,” he said. “Next up, CPL!”